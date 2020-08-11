Colorado Democrats and their allies cheered Joe Biden's announcement Tuesday that he wants Kamala Harris to be his vice presidential running mate, calling the addition of the first African American woman and first Asian American woman to a major party presidential ticket "history-making."

Biden called Harris, a California senator and former state attorney general, a "fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants" in a tweet announcing his pick.

"Joe Biden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals," Harris, who had been considered the front-runner for the position, tweeted. "I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."

"It is time that we #trustblackwomen with the keys to the oval," tweeted state Rep. Leslie Herod, a Colorado co-chair of Harris' presidential campaign. "Biden made the right choice. On to November!"

Herod introduced Harris at a packed gymnasium at Denver's Manual High School just over a year ago, when the candidate spoke to more than 2,000 supporters of her presidential campaign.

"We are going to successfully prosecute the case against four more years" of the Trump administration, Harris said at the Aug. 2, 2019, rally. "Let's look at the case, at the case where we have a president of the United States consistently, on a daily basis, lie to the American public. We will prosecute that case and turn the page, and in turning the page, we will write the next chapter — and that chapter will be about the America we believe in."

"Congratulations to Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and most of all the American people!" tweeted Gov. Jared Polis, who added that Harris "will be an extraordinary Vice President."

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Hickenlooper, who ran briefly in the presidential primary against Biden and Harris, tweeted that Harris "is one of the kindest, most fearless people I know. She's going to be a fantastic Vice President."

“Democrats have the energy and momentum behind them going into November, and with this history-making, winning ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, voters in Colorado and across our country have a clear vision of the better future that country will move towards after we defeat Donald Trump," said Morgan Carroll, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, in a statement.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said his Senate colleague "has spent her career fighting for people who need it most — an essential quality for our Vice President as we face the coronavirus pandemic, economic turmoil, and our longstanding struggle for racial justice in America."

Added Bennet: “She is a champion for middle-class families, and her leadership in the Senate on criminal justice reform has been vital. I know our country will unify behind a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket as we work to defeat President Trump, take back the Senate, and win races up and down the ballot this November.”

"This is a time to lift up working people, and Kamala Harris is a wonderful and thoughtful selection by Joe Biden," tweeted Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. "She's a tireless competitor and campaigner that strengthens the national movement toward change and leadership."

Not every reaction by a prominent state Democrat was unequivocal.

"I still have my reservations about a #BidenHarris ticket, but I am committed to doing what I can to ensure that @realDonaldTrump is NOT re-elected," tweeted Tay Anderson, the young Denver Public Schools board member and Black Lives Matter organizer. "I am now looking forward to the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate."

"Well at least now I don’t have to vote for Joe Biden. There’s that," tweeted Elisabeth Epps, a Denver-based attorney and criminal justice reform activist who has been a leading organizer of the protests calling for police reform.

Across the aisle, Republican congressional nominee Lauren Boebert gave the pick thumbs down.

"Kamala Harris has said that she would take executive action on guns as soon as she is elected. She said that there is no time to waste waiting for Congress," tweeted Boebert, whose Rifle restaurant features armed wait staff.

"America, do you want to give up your guns to Kamala Harris? HELL NO!"

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, chair of the Colorado Republican Party, blasted Harris across the board.

"Kamala Harris has proven herself to be an extremist that supports raising taxes on middle class families, policies that would decimate our oil & gas industry, and advocating for a full government takeover of healthcare," Buck said in a statement released by the state GOP.

"Coloradans understand that Results Matter and in 84 days will vote to re-elect President Trump and the successful Promises Made, Promises Kept agenda that has benefitted our whole country."

Michal Rosenoer, an Edgewater city council member and executive director of Emerge Colorado, which recruits and trains Democratic women candidates, said the announcement is exciting for the Biden campaign and Democratic women nationwide.

“If you can see it, you can be it," she said in a statement. "And Vice President Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris is a powerful signal to women — and especially Black women — that they can and should step up to lead through elected office and public service. We look forward to training future Kamalas to lead in Colorado.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.