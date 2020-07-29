During a stay-at-home election year, Colorado Democrats are providing some must-see streaming for voters look farther down the ballot than president and U.S. senator on Aug. 15.
The party is calling it Down Ballot Day, starting at 10 a.m. and including four "star-studded" online panels of Democrats running for the University of Colorado Board of Regents, the state Board of Education, district attorneys and the Colorado legislature.
“While we would absolutely prefer to have this be an in-person event, we’re making lemonade out of lemons and hosting a voter education event that voters from all across Colorado can attend from the comfort of their own homes," state party chair Morgan Carroll said in a statement Tuesday evening. "This is a chance for people to learn more about who is running and what these important offices do. If a voter skips these races on the ballot, they’re missing out on the chance to have a say in who represents them in their most local and approachable of government offices.”
You can register for the respective discussion by clicking the links below:
- CU Board of Regents at 10 a.m.
- State Board of Education at noon
- Colorado legislature at 2 p.m.
- District attorneys at 4 p.m.
Get more information by clicking here.
