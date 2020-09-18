Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, left, and Attorney General Phil Weiser, right, announce they have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an appeals court ruling that presidential electors can vote for the candidate of their choice, at a news conference in Denver on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Griswold and Weiser insist that presidential electors are bound to cast their votes at the Electoral College according to the popular vote in their respective states.