DENVER, CO - JUNE 16 : Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper debates former state House speaker Andrew Romanoff in the studio of Denver7 in Denver on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The debate, held ahead of the Democratic primary, was sponsored by The Denver Post, Colorado Public Radio News, Denver7 and the University of Denver’s Center on American Politics. The winner of the June 30 primary will go on to face incumbent Republican Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner in November's general election. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)