Jim Pfaff, the chief of staff to the House Republican Caucus, said Wednesday evening he decided to step down when Rep. Patrick Neville decided not to seek another term as the chamber's GOP leader.
He was replaced by Rep. Hugh McKean of Loveland after a vote of the caucus this month.
Pfaff said in a statement that he left his job as the chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky in January 2019 to return to his home state to work for Neville.
"Pat is a strong leader whom I was honored to serve," Pfaff said. "I was unlikely to continue on in my position without Rep. Neville at the helm of the caucus. But I waited to see who would replace him as leader. That person was Hugh McKean a man whom I refuse to serve."
He said McKean and Republicans spent money on primary races instead of focusing on the general election. Republicans are in a 41-24 minority in the House, the same margin they had before the Nov. 3 election.
"As it turned out, many good GOP candidates in winnable districts could not match Democrats in fundraising," Pfaff stated. "That is the losing strategy which has been plaguing Republicans for a decade-and-a-half now. I decided I would not use my skills and expertise to support losing strategies.”
McKean was not immediately available for comment Wednesday night.
