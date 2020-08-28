The Colorado Chamber of Commerce has decided to oppose a ballot initiative to establish a paid family and medical leave program through premiums on employers and employees’ wages.
“Make no mistake, this ballot initiative imposes a payroll tax increase on all Colorado families and businesses during an unprecedented economic recession,” said Loren Furman, senior vice president of state and federal relations for the chamber, after the board of directors voted on Friday. “We should be focused on keeping businesses open and Coloradans employed – not creating new social programs and mandates in the middle of a global pandemic. Colorado can’t afford a new billion-dollar bureaucracy.”
Proposition 118, as the measure will be known on the ballot, imposes a 0.9% payroll tax to pay for workers to take 12 weeks of medical leave or to care for a family member. An additional four weeks could be available for conditions arising from pregnancy or childbirth. The initiative also ensures job protections and prohibits retaliation against workers who take leave.
Altogether, the premiums would raise $1.3 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2023-2024. Businesses with fewer than 10 employees are exempt from employer payments. The General Assembly also passed a narrower bill this year to provide up to 48 paid sick hours to workers.
Joe Kabourek, the campaign manager for Colorado Families First, argued in response to the Chamber's announcement that the initiative will provide benefits to small businesses at a low cost and address a critical need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Nearly everyone will need to take time to care for themselves, a newborn baby, or a seriously ill family member at some point," he said. "This lack of coverage has become glaringly obvious during the coronavirus pandemic. Proposition 118 would make sure 2.6 million hard-working Coloradans can put their families first without having to risk losing their job."
