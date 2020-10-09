A campaign founded in 2018 to oppose the retention of a Colorado Court of Appeals judge faces an uphill climb more than three weeks before Election Day, with only $70 on hand and 93 signatures attached to an online petition.
“We knew several years ago that we could never compete with fundraising in a presidential election year. So we’re really relying on grassroots word of mouth to help with this,” said Janet Rowland, founder of the Justice for All political committee and a Republican candidate for Mesa County Commissioner.
The committee, whose stated purpose in its filing documents is “to not retain judges on the Colorado Court of Appeals,” is actually aimed at one judge: Craig R. Welling, whom former Gov. John Hickenlooper appointed in January 2017.
In June 2017, Welling was part of a three-judge appellate panel that overturned the conviction and lengthy prison sentence for Michael Tracy McFadden. A Mesa County jury originally convicted him in 2015 for sexually abusing six different children. The panel’s logic in clearing those convictions, and the state Supreme Court declining to hearing an appeal, enraged Rowland and a group of activists.
Before McFadden's trial in April 2015, District Court Judge Thomas Michael Deister allowed the defense to use a questionnaire during jury selection to determine potential biases of jurors. The prosecution reviewed the questionnaire and found nothing objectionable, and Deister responded, “That’s fine.”
However, after prospective jurors had filled out the questionnaires, Deister noticed a problem: the document informed jurors that they may hear evidence of McFadden’s previous conviction for sexual assault on a child in 1990.
Deister admitted he had not read the language beforehand, and McFadden’s attorney maintained that the question was fine because she could quiz jurors about their bias during voir dire. Nonetheless, Deister worried that even though it was the defense’s doing, the appeals court could determine the question affected McFadden’s right to a fair trial and “bounce what the verdict is, and we have to do it all over again.”
The next day, the prosecution argued the statement had prejudiced the entire jury pool and that he foresaw legal issues, potentially a mistrial, with continuing. McFadden’s attorney objected, restating that she planned to question potential jurors about their ability to be fair in light of the 1990 conviction. She further observed that restarting a new trial would violate McFadden’s right to a speedy trial, which must commence within six months of a not guilty plea.
Deister said there was “enough blame to go around” and that “everybody’s at-fault” for the predicament, but believed he did not “have any choice” but to delay the trial because the court could not assemble a new jury in the six days before the deadline.
Another trial three months later resulted in McFadden’s conviction.
McFadden appealed, and prosecutors argued the defense was responsible for the speedy trial violation because his attorney drafted the questionable language. But the appellate panel disagreed that McFadden had waived his right to a speedy trial.
“Defendant did not consent to the continuance (his counsel expressly opposed it), so the speedy trial deadline was not extended for an additional six months,” wrote Judge Jerry N. Jones in the opinion. He dismissed Deister’s expressed concern that the appeals court could take issue with the defense’s questionnaire language, instead countering that “strategic choices” of lawyers are not reviewable.
“The crimes of which defendant was convicted are indeed heinous. But the General Assembly has enacted a statute that dictates dismissal of the charges under the circumstances of this case,” Jones concluded, referring to the consequence for a speedy trial violation.
The Justice for All campaign intends to similarly advocate against Jones’s retention, which is not until 2024. The third judge on the panel, Dennis A. Graham, retired in 2018. Diester, the district court judge, is also retired.
In its first report to the Secretary of State’s office in May 2018, Justice for All reported taking in $785 in monetary and non-monetary donations, $525 of which came from Rowland in the form of registering a website and a Post Office box. In addition, an online petition attracted fewer than 100 signatures.
That level of fundraising pales in comparison to the last coordinated non-retention campaign against a judge. In 2018, attorney Franklin D. Azar spent $224,000 against the retention of then-District Judge Edward C. Moss, stemming from how Moss ruled in cases involving Azar's firm. At the time, a television ad alleged that Moss had “consistently taken the side of big shots, like the big insurance companies, over people like you.”
Voters in Moss's district retained him by a margin of nearly two-to-one.
Rowland explained that most of the contributions went toward the site and campaign ads. In one 30-second video, a narrator accused Welling of releasing McFadden from his indefinite prison sentence “on a trumped-up technicality.” In another four-minute video, Rowland stood in front of the camera saying, “this monster was set free on our streets, even though they had the discretion to uphold the conviction.”
On appeal to the state Supreme Court, then-Attorney General Cynthia Coffman urged the justices to take up the case because it involved a trade-off between McFadden’s speedy trial right and his right to a fair and impartial jury. Contrary to the appellate panel’s acceptance of the prior conviction question, she maintained McFadden’s counsel would have been responsible for biasing the jury by introducing the fact that he had sexually abused children before.
In February 2018, the Supreme Court declined to review the case, letting the appellate ruling stand and dismissing the case against McFadden. One member of the court, newly-appointed Justice Melissa Hart, is also up for retention this year.
“We’re a small committee and we decided to take on all three of the judges that were on the Court of Appeals who made the decision,” said Rowland in explaining why Justice for All was not also challenging Hart’s retention. “It just seemed a little overwhelming to try to take on that many judges in a statewide race.”
Welling, who was previously a judge in Adams and Broomfield counties, received a unanimously-favorable recommendation this year from the citizen-led commission that evaluates judges’ performance and puts forth recommendations to voters. Rowland said that because there is always a contingent of people who will vote no for a judge’s retention regardless of the narrative, she hoped to convince approximately 25% of the electorate statewide to join her cause.
She acknowledged the pandemic had thrown a wrench into the committee’s original plan of showing the campaign video at various county meetings across the state. In lieu of that, she has attempted to put her message before media outlets in the Front Range.
In May 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado indicted McFadden for traveling across state lines to engage in sexual acts with children. Ironically, last month District Judge Christine M. Arguello granted McFadden an exception to the speedy trial deadline, finding extra time for the defense to review materials would “outweigh the best interests of the public and the Defendant in a speedy trial.”
In 2018, three Republican legislators introduced a bill that would have allowed judges to delay a trial if it proved necessary to protect the defendant’s other constitutional rights. One of the sponsors, Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, recalled defense attorneys opposing the measure because it would remove one basis for their clients to appeal.
“They’re charged with defending their client to the best of their ability using all means, so I respect their position. I think it’s wrong,” he said. “It’s quite like the pandemic situation: ‘You can’t impanel a jury. But I want a jury trial and we’ve got a pandemic going on there.’ We experience this speedy trial issue in the pandemic.”
Rowland, who in 2018 was the leader of Mesa County Court Appointed Special Advocates, did not answer directly when asked if she believed Welling was a bad judge.
“I think he made a bad decision, yes. I can’t say whether or not he’s a bad judge,” she said. “There’s very little out there to even determine that. But I think our judges should be held to a higher level, and clearly there were two ways to interpret the law.”
She added: “When given the choice to support a child or a pedophile, I want a judge who will always rule on the side of protecting the child.”
