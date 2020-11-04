With the last campaign finance filings turned in just hours before the start of Election Day 2020, candidates for the General Assembly and the super PACs that supported them reported they spent millions in the final two weeks of the campaign season.
Between July 20 and Oct. 28, 22 super PACS collectively spent more than $13.7 million to support or oppose 37 candidates running for the state House and Senate. Two dozen candidates at the receiving end of that spending were in the dozen hottest races for both chambers.
Several other races — House District 30 (Adams County), House District 22 (Littleton) and House District 43 (Highlands Ranch) — were targeted for last-minute financial pushes as “stretch” goals for each party. As of Tuesday night, however, the incumbents in all three of those contests — Democratic Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, and Republican Reps. Colin Larson and Kevin Van Winkle, respectively — won their races handily.
In just the last two weeks, however, those independent expenditure committees shelled out more than $4.7 million.
Democrat super PACs held a lopsided advantage in expenditures over GOP IECs. Total spending by Democrat-leaning super PACs topped $8.6 million; while GOP super PACs shelled out at least $4.5 million. Another $600,000 was spent by super PACs who supported candidates from both parties, depending on the issue (rural electric, energy, or healthcare).
The biggest spender of them all: Leading Colorado Forward, which shelled out more than $5.3 million on Democratic candidates for the state Senate. The Better Colorado Alliance, the House version, spent at least $2.4 million to back Democratic candidates.
Top donors to Leading Colorado include dark money groups Sixteen Thirty Fund ($1.5 million), Centennial State Prosperity ($500,000) and Education Reform Now Advocacy, the fundraising arm of Democrats for Education Reform ($225,000). Sixteen Thirty also gave $400,000 to the Better Colorado Alliance, its biggest single donation; Education Reform Now gave the same amount to Better Colorado.
On the GOP side, the biggest spender was Unite for Colorado, a dark money group that doesn’t disclose its donors, and which spent at least $1.9 million to back Republican candidates for the Senate. The Senate Majority Fund also spent at least $1.17 million to back Senate Republican candidates. The Majority Fund's biggest donor is its related 527 committee, whose biggest donors are Pete Coors ($52,500), Ready Colorado ($60,350), Exxon ($60,000) and the GOPAC Election Fund of Virginia ($57,000).
The House version of the SMF — Take Back Colorado — spent at least $521,000 out of the $611,000 it raised for the House races. Take Back received $505,000 from the 527 committee Values First Colorado. Biggest donors include tobacco giant Altria ($22,000); and $15,000 each from Anadarko Petroleum, H& N Enterprises, Ready Colorado and Tri-State Generation and Transmission.
Both committees are controlled by Joe Neville, brother of House Minority Leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock. Values First has raised $869,000 in the 2019-20 election cycle.
Rearden Strategic, also run by Joe Neville, was paid $168,000 for consulting services, all but $40,000 of it from Values First, during the 2019-20 cycle. Questions about how the Nevilles were spending donor money in the 2018 race that saw the GOP lose four more seats led to grumbling and division within the caucus. Rep. Neville announced last month he would not seek another term as minority leader.
The smallest spender among the super PACs? Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, which spent just over $4,366 to back Republican candidates for the General Assembly.
So what did it cost per vote?
As of Wednesday morning, 2,953,577 ballots had been cast, according to the Secretary of State. All 65 seats in the House were up for election, as were 18 seats in the Colorado state Senate.
The most expensive race in 2020: Senate District 25, between Republican Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson and Paula Dickerson of Thornton, where super PACs spending topped $3,972,168. The candidates spent $159,824, with Dickerson spending slightly more. Total spent: $4.13 million. Voters cast 67,761 ballots in the SD25 race, for $60.98 per vote.
In a distant second: Senate District 27, a open-seat contest won by Democrat Chris Kolker over Republican Suzanne Staiert. Total spent by the super PACs and the candidates: at least $2.9 million. Cost per vote for the 85,980 votes cast: $33.82.
Priola and Kolker, as well as the other 98 members of the General Assembly, will each make $40,242 per year, beginning with the 2021 session.
