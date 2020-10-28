After no candidate made the ballot for the position this year, the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday appointed Erik Davidson to fill the District I seat on the Regional Transportation District’s board of directors.
“I think it’s time to reevaluate RTD’s mission. I think it’s time to evaluate some of the problems we’re solving,” said Davidson, a CEO and entrepreneur, in his videotaped interview before commissioners. “And I believe my background in the entrepreneurial world, particularly in moving through financial crises, would be relevant at this time.”
Current District I Director Judy Lubow is term-limited in the seat that represents Lafayette, Erie, Longmont, Broomfield and parts of unincorporated Adams and Weld counties. Boulder County, as the jurisdiction with the greatest number of voters, was entitled to make the appointment.
Although the open position failed to attract a ballot-qualified candidate, eight individuals applied and sat for interviews. The applicants included former Magistrate Tijani R. Cole and outgoing Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont. Members of the public could submit comments about the decision.
“The next board representative for District I will need to navigate multiple challenges made much worse by COVID-19 impacts and I felt we needed to appoint someone with the strongest possible financial expertise and proven success working with large, complex organizations like RTD,” said Commissioner Elise Jones. In a 2-1 vote, Jones and Commissioner Deb Gardner chose Erickson.
