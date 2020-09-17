Two titans of Colorado conservative politics threw their support behind Proposition 116 to lower the sate income tax rates Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Bill Owens was joined in his endorsement by former U.S. Sen. Hank Brown, the former president of the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Colorado system, as well.
The measure also picked up support Thursday from Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Bob Beauprez, the two time GOP nominee for governor and former congressman.
Called The Real Fair Tax, the proposal would cut income taxes from 4.6% to 4.55%, which proponents say will create jobs and fuel the economic recovery.
"Proposition 116 is needed more than ever during this recession to get Colorado moving again, while allowing Coloradans to keep more of what they earn," Owens said in a statement Thursday.
Brown said:
"Colorado taxpayers deserve some help as we pull ourselves and our economy out of this recession. And Prop 116 helps offset all the tax increases the legislature has passed without going to voters by calling them 'fees.'”
The campaign in support, led by the conservative Independence Institute in Denver, noted Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has voiced support.
“We’ve long sought an income tax decrease, (and) particularly in this challenging time, I think Coloradans certainly need tax relief,” the governor said in August.
Polis campaigned for governor on the promise of an income tax cut, and he professes libertarian leanings.
"During these difficult times the people of Aurora, and all of Colorado, need to keep more of their own money in their pockets to help their families and our small business owners need every penny they can find to hire back the employees that they lost during this pandemic," Coffman said in a statement. "Prop 116 will make a positive difference.
Suthers added, "Federal tax law changes surrounding deductions have resulted in many people having a higher adjusted gross income. Lowering the Colorado flat tax will compensate you some extent."
Beauprez said Coloradans have made enough tough choices during the recession.
"History teaches us that tax relief inevitably leads to increased economic growth," Beauprez stated. "In this current recession, we need to ask: who needs the money more, the people who earned it or the government? I stand with the people."
