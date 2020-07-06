Joe Biden's presidential campaign has named former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar as a co-chair of the presumptive Democratic nominee's Latino Leadership Committee.

Salazar, a former U.S. senator and Colorado attorney general, was an early endorser of the former vice president's White House bid. He joins fellow Obama cabinet alum former Labor Secretary Hilda Solis heading the campaign group, the Biden campaign said.

Three other Coloradans will also sit on the 45-member committee, which the Biden campaign said will mobilize the Latino vote by communicating how Biden will fight for Latino families.

The other Colorado members are former Denver Mayor Federico Peña, who served as secretary of energy and transportation in the Clinton administration; state Senate President Leroy Gracia, D-Pueblo; and state Rep. Bri Buentello, D-Pueblo.

“With 32 million Latinos eligible to vote, Latinos will be the largest non-white voting bloc in this upcoming election — and we are not taking that for granted," Salazar said in a statement released by the Biden campaign.

"This campaign understands that the community is not a monolith and the necessity of having diverse voices in the conversations surrounding strategy and outreach. Joe Biden understands the Latino community is a keystone to our democracy and future prosperity of the United States. We are proud to stand with him to end the Trump Administration assault on the more than 60 million Latinos across the nation, and to usher in a more just and prosperous nation for all Americans.”

Salazar endorsed Biden in September, when his primary rivals still included U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who was appointed to fill Salazar's U.S. Senate seat in 2009 after Salazar's cabinet nomination. Biden's only Colorado campaign event so far this cycle was a February fundraiser at Salazar's northwest Denver home.

Biden said in a statement that he's running "to build an America that works for everyone, and giving Latinos a shot at the American dream is a core part of my vision for this nation."

Added Biden: “I am honored to have such a strong group of elected leaders on this committee— many who I have known for a very long time —that embody the diversity of the Latino community and I know that their insights will prove invaluable in supporting my campaign’s Latino outreach efforts across the United States. And with my good friends Hilda and Ken leading the charge, I know that the committee will ensure that Latinos have a voice on my campaign."