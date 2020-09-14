Joe Biden's presidential campaign and national Democrats are rolling out upgrades Monday to the party's voter participation website, billed as a one-stop shop for every aspect of casting a ballot, campaign officials tell Colorado Politics.

The IWillVote.com site — a longstanding portal for voters to check whether they're registered, find polling places and determine voting deadlines — is being outfitted with a number of new features, a Biden campaign spokeswoman said, including the ability to request a ballot online, by email or by printing out a request that can then be mailed to election officials.

It'll also include a searchable map of secure ballot drop boxes, where voters can deposit their ballots instead of mailing them to county clerks.

"The new suite of features on IWillVote.com will be crucial in helping Coloradans update their registration, get accurate information about registration and voting deadlines, ballot drop box locations in their area and so much more," Ernie Apreza, the Biden campaign's Colorado state director, told Colorado Politics.

He added hat the site "will help ensure that Coloradans will turn out in full force this November."

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager, said in a statement that the site's additional features will give voters "more options than ever" to cast their ballots.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can’t do it alone," Dillon said. "We are building an unprecedented effort to ensure that voters can make a plan now to vote.”

Pandemic concerns have jolted interest in voting by mail, something all registered voters in Colorado have been doing since 2013.

“The stakes for our country have never been higher, and we’re making sure Americans have all the information they need in order to make their plan to vote and send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House," said Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, in a statement.

The Democrats' beefed-up site arrives less than four weeks before Colorado ballots start going in the mail on Oct. 9 and just days after Colorado's top election official sued the postmaster general to stop distribution of a postcard that contains misleading information about the state's mail ballot procedure.

Contrary to the U.S. Postal Services postcard's instructions, for instance, active registered voters in Colorado don't need to request mail ballots like they do in most states, since ballots are sent to every voter about three weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

On Saturday, a judge granted a temporary retraining order sought by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and state Attorney General Phil Weiser, barring the USPS from sending Coloradans more of the postcards Griswold called "deceptive."

Access a full-featured version of the site in Spanish here, and go directly to the resources for Colorado voters here.