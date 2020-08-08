With less than 10 weeks to go before ballots are mailed to Colorado votes, Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Friday announced the addition of eight additional staffers to the Democrat's state operation.

The new hires join state director Ernie Apreza and a handful of other senior staffers announced three weeks ago as the presumptive nominee builds a campaign organization in the Democratic-leaning state.

"Colorado is key to our success in November, and we are excited to announce another wave of battle-tested hires, many of whom are Colorado campaign veterans," Apreza told Colorado Politics in a statement.

"Our staff will fight tooth and nail for Colorado families and make a change this fall by sending Vice President Joe Biden to the White House and make Donald Trump a one-term president."

Ben Tobias, a Colorado campaign veteran, starts work this week as deputy state director. Like several of the newcomers, he worked on Elizabeth Warren's 2020 presidential campaign before the Massachusetts senator withdrew from the primary and endorsed Biden in the spring.

Tobias' other experience includes deputy field director for the Colorado Democratic Party in 2014 and caucus director for Cary Kennedy's 2018 gubernatorial campaign, as well as numerous other campaigns at the local, state and federal level.

Analysse Escobar, the state campaign's poltiical director, organized Larimer County for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and handled travel and surrogates for Jared Polis' 2018 gubernatorial run. Before joining the Biden campaign, she served as deputy community engagement director focused on community outreach in the Polis Administration.

Communications director Vanessa Harmoush most recently held the same position with Rocky Mountain Values, a progressive nonprofit that focused on health care and climate issues while putting the spotlight on Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who is seeking a second term this year. She was deputy communications director for the state House Democrats during the 2019 session. Harmoush grew up in Lebanon before moving to Colorado with her family.

Sarah Moss, who will handle special politics and trips for the Biden campaign, has more than 20 years experience in campaigns, including a stint as an Obama administration appointee in the U.S. Department of Justice. She has handled advance work for numerous Democratic presidential candidates, including John Kerry in 2004, Barack Obama in 2008 and Hillary Clinton in 2016. Moss, a Denver native, was executive director of Mayor Michael Hancock's inaugural committees in 2011 and 2015.

Nick Marroletti's official title is organizing director for the Colorado Coordinated Campaign, which means he'll be the field director for the state Democrats. He worked on Warren's later-states team and was Iowa organizing director for Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's short-lived 2020 presidential campaign. Prior to that, he was organizing director for the Connecticut Democratic Party.

Marroletti's deputy is Luke Tonat, who was Warren's Colorado get-out-the-vote director and worked as Nevada field director for her campaign. He worked for the Missouri Democratic Party during the 2018 midterms.

Karla Galvan, the mobilization director for the Colorado Coordinated Campaign, worked on Warren's campaign in Iowa and Colorado and worked at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the 2018 cycle.

Cyrus Schick will coordinate between the Biden campaign and U.S. Senate nominee John Hickenlooper's campaign through the election. He's an alumni of former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke's presidential campaign and was coordinated director for U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's re-election campaign in Missouri, where he led a field campaign that knocked on 2.7 million doors, the Biden campaign said. He's run field operations in five states.

The Republicans' combined statewide campaign behind Trump and Gardner has been on the ground in Colorado since early last year and in mid-July celebrated its 2 millionth voter contact. At last count, the Trump Victory team had 46 paid staffers operating out of 11 offices spread throughout the state.

Ballots go in the mail to Colorado voters starting on Oct. 12.