Those Americans who thought the election would be a total repudiation of President Trump, that Texas and Florida might even turn blue, and that Democrats would win control of the Senate, watched in amazement on Election Day as the world’s best-known internet troll won state after state.
I’m no fan of Donald Trump, and he appears headed for defeat, but for months I have pointed out how wrong it is to label all Trump supporters as racist, hick homophobes. Look at the Hispanic and Black votes Trump picked up.
I have plenty of smart, funny and kind friends and family members who were all in for the president.
I was all in for Joe Biden, although he was not my top Democratic choice for president. I wanted Colorado’s U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in the White House, but was happy to support Biden when he won the nomination.
Here in Colorado, the results on Election Day were not surprising.
Biden, of course, easily carried the state and voters defeated Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, replacing him with former Gov. John Hickenlooper. 9News’ Kyle Clark interviewed Hickenlooper after his victory, and asked the Democrat whether he planned to serve all six years of his term. Hickenlooper said yes.
Tell me: When is the last time you can recall a newly elected U.S. senator being asked if he or she intended to fill out their term?
I’m amazed at how many lefties asked me if Gardner had ever worked a “real” job but had no problem putting Biden signs in their front yards.
Colorado is sooooo blue right now. Trump’s victory in 2016 energized Democrats, who in 2018 won every statewide constitutional office. For months I have told local Republicans that their only chance of rebuilding rests on a Biden victory, but even then I’m not sure. The Colorado Republican Party is famous for its circular firing squad.
But let’s take a look at this election, based on what we know Nov. 5:
• Lauren Boebert, who upset incumbent Scott Tipton in the GOP primary, will be the first woman to represent the vast 3rd Congressional District, which includes Pueblo, Mesa and Routt counties.
• Democrat Alexis King will be the first woman to serve as district attorney in the 1st Judicial District, which covers Jefferson and Gilpin counties.
• Speaking of DAs, nearly every Democratic candidate in the metro area won. (The outcome in the 18th District is still in doubt.) The 8th District, which is Larimer and Jackson counties, will be led by a Democrat for the first time in more than a half-century.
• Here’s to Kevin Priola. The Adams County Republican won his first race to the state House in 2008, the same year Democrat Barack Obama cleaned up. Priola wins by using his feet — no one works the door-to-door as well. He won his first Senate race in 2016, when Hillary Clinton easily carried Colorado, which should have been a clue that he would survive the $2 million spent against him this election.
• Republican Suzanne Staiert endured the most godawful attacks in her unsuccessful race for the state Senate. Republicans didn’t give her money because polling showed she was going to lose, but that didn’t stop Democrats from shelling out about $2 million to hammer her.
• Come January, Democrats will hold every seat on the Jefferson and Larimer boards of county commissioners, a first in recent memory. The Adams County Board of Commissioners will stay all Democrat, and the Arapahoe County board is only going to have one Republican. But Douglas County Republicans still hold every seat on their commission.
• Also in Douglas County, Republican Rep. Kevin Van Winkle won reelection, dashing the dreams of Democrats who wanted to finally send someone from their party to the legislature from Highlands Ranch.
• The University of Colorado Board of Regents will have a Democratic majority for the first time in more than 40 years.
• Polls predicted that Proposition 115, the measure to outlaw abortions after 22 weeks, was going to be close, but it easily failed. Plenty of women in Colorado worked to keep abortion lawful, but Fofi Mendez of Mendez Consulting for years has been the face of efforts to stop attempts at limiting abortion.
• Conservatives won two financial battles: to stop the Colorado legislature from increasing fees through enterprise accounts without voters’ approval, and to reduce the state income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55%.
• Democrats won in the fiscal column, too, with voters supporting a major family leave program.
• Voters decided to overturn the Gallagher Amendment, which keeps residential property rates artificially low while passing on costs to small businesses and industry. A coalition of liberal and conservative lawmakers and a variety of groups supported the measure.
• Denver voters expanded the powers of the City Council, which might be OK if we still had Jeanne Faatz, Elbra Wedgeworth, Rosemary Rodriguez and policymakers of their ilk in office. But some members of the current City Council are egomaniacs who seem more interested in scoring points against Mayor Michael Hancock than in making Denver a better city.
• Pit bulls are coming back to Denver. I wrote about a couple of pit bull attacks when I covered cops for the Rocky Mountain News in the early 1990s, but I also owned a dog I thought was a pit bull; Denver Animal Control assured me she wasn’t. Smudge was a love. I probably would have voted against it, but former reporter Peter Marcus wanted it to pass, and out of respect for our long friendship, I voted “yes.”
• Same thing for Proposition EE, which creates a tax on nicotine products such as e-cigarettes, increases cigarette and tobacco taxes and dedicates the revenues to various health and education programs. I voted “yes” after discovering the campaign was being run by Michele Ames, a former Rocky reporter and one of the most upstanding people I know.
• A proposal to introduce gray wolves back into Colorado appears to be winning, but I voted against it, because I trust former wildlife commissioner’s Rick Enstrom’s opinion.
• The legislature will convene in January with Democrats again in charge of both chambers and almost the same majorities. The House remains 41-24, while Senate Democrats increased their number by one and now have a 20-15 majority. By the way, when I covered my first legislative session in 1999, Republicans controlled the Senate by the same margin, 20-15, the House 40-25, and Republican Bill Owens was governor.
One of my friends who is a diehard Trump supporter said the only silver lining of a Biden win would be Democrats couldn’t blame everything on Trump.
In Colorado, they’ll have no one but themselves to blame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.