Yes, there are 11 statewide measures for consideration on the Nov. 3 ballot, with pundits warning of a long, long ballot. But Denver voters have another 10 measures to consider.
Although my ballot has arrived, I need to do a deeper dive, reading the 55-page booklet Denver sends before I vote “yes” or “no” on the measures. They range from municipal broadband to a pair of Denver Public School proposals to raising taxes in an effort to reduce homelessness and the city’s climate footprint.
Some of the measures reflect the conflict between Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and some council members since a new council was seated last year.
I’ve already written about the statewide measures. If you’ve examined those proposals you will get a kick out of this gem by bookstore owner Dan Danbom, who had fun combining some of the measures into one satirical tweet:
“This ballot is SO confusing. The one that got me was about introducing gray wolves during the last phases of pregnancy if the pregnant woman is not a citizen.”
Here’s a look at some of the Denver measures:
Measure 2I clarifies that the clerk and recorder may appoint five at-will employees, including a deputy, all of whom would be exempt from the career service personnel system. Currently, the clerk has the authority to appoint only three positions.
It would be hypocritical for me to oppose the measure when I supported Amendment S, a statewide ballot measure that passed in 2012 with 56% of the vote. Amendment S exempted certain positions from the state personnel system. In other words, bosses got more control over whom to hire and keep.
Amendment S would go on to have a personal impact on me because the position of communications director within the Secretary of State’s office became exempt. Secretary of State Wayne Williams hired me for the job in 2015, but when he lost to Democrat Jena Griswold in 2018 I knew it was over.
I would still support Amendment S today. And I will vote “yes” on Referred Measure 2I when I fill out my ballot.
Ballot Measures 2E and 2G both give more power to the Denver City Council, one involving hiring and the other budgeting.
A number of former City Council members — including Jeanne Faatz, Ramona Martinez, Jeanne Robb and Rosemary Rodriguez — oppose the measures.
“I'm deeply concerned about the chaos that's going to evolve,” Faatz said in a news release. “If members of the Council are debating each other about mayoral appointments or budget decisions, City Hall will be swarming with lobbyists who have their own ideas about both decisions. That is not how our city has or should operate.”
Measure 2E gives the council consent authority over more than a dozen mayoral appointees, from the police and fire chiefs to the head of Parks and Recreation.
As one of the “con” arguments in the Denver booklet says: “Finding the right person to apply for a cabinet position can be difficult under normal circumstances. Members of this council have launched personal attacks on applicants for volunteer boards. Does this behavior lend itself to attracting highly professional applicants for jobs within the city?”
The two councilwomen who sponsored this measure are Candi CdeBaca and Amanda Sawyer, which should serve as a “Bridge Out” warning to any Denver voter wanting to go down this road. They’re often at odds with Hancock’s administration. But should this measure pass it will be in the charter long after Hancock and the current crop of council members move on.
I’m a fan of Sawyer’s chief of staff, JoyAnn Ruscha, so I called Ruscha to get her take. She said she believes if this proposal had come up when Hancock served on the council, he would have supported it. Hancock, who was first elected in 2011, is serving his third and final term.
Ruscha also pointed out that the entire council voted to send the measure to the ballot, which I did not know. And she noted other large cities with a strong-mayor form of government allow the council a say in hiring, which I also did not know.
But I do know some of the previous council members pretty well and I value their opinions. Faatz said council members over the years have disagreed with the mayor on hiring, but none proposed limiting the mayor’s power.
The final argument in the ballot book against the measure sums up the concerns a number of Denver residents have about the current situation at city hall:
“While the concept of council confirmation has pros and cons, it would be wise to reject the Charter amendment at this time and refile it for a public vote when city council has established its own stability and credibility.”
Let me repeat that: “Established its own stability and credibility.” Wow.
As for the budget measure, Denver Councilwoman At-Large Robin Kniech is an effective council member and I’ve had no trouble supporting her in the past. The measure she proposed gives the council power to propose changes in the current city budget, or how to spend new, unexpected money.
Faatz and Wedgeworth noted that Denver is the only city in the country with a AAA bond rating from all three rating agencies, and that’s in part because of how it deals with the budget.
In poring through the ballot book, I found this argument against Measure 2G interesting:
“What issue led to this proposal at this time? Outside the annual budget cycle, certain council members wanted the city to establish and appropriate money for an eviction legal defense fund. The administration needed time to research and negotiate. It is this type of legitimate pushback from the administration that council members are trying to quickly circumvent.”
Measure 2J would allow the return of pit bulls to Denver if the dogs are microchipped and meet requirements set by Denver Animal Control. Denver outlawed pit bulls in 1989 after a series of attacks.
Full disclosure: I adopted a dog from Denver Animal Control a few years back although I had concerns it was a pit bull mix. Animal Control assured me it was not. But the first time I took Smudge to the vet the tech said, “Oh, I have a pit bull. I love them.”
I panicked. But I live in Denver, I said, and my young nieces and a nephew visit a lot. The tech assured me I’d be fine. Smudge was a love, and the kids adored her, but she was a runner and I had to let her go.
The Denver City Council earlier this year narrowly voted to repeal the pit bull ban, but the mayor vetoed the bill. Councilman Chris Herndon brought it back to be put on the ballot.
I’m undecided on that one and a couple of others and doing more homework.
Please do yours.
