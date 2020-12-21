Attorney General William Barr said he had rejected the idea of appointing a special counsel either to investigate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, or to look into President Trump’s allegations of voter fraud, and said he did not believe that the federal government should seize any voting machines either.
Barr, who appeared at a Justice Department press conference to announce charges against a Libyan intelligence officer and bomb maker whom the U.S. believes played a key role in the terrorist attack which brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, weighed in on some of the swirling controversies which remain as he ends his tenure just before Christmas this week.
“I think that to the extent that there is an investigation, I think that it is being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the department, and to this point, I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel, and I have no plan to do so before I leave,” Barr said when asked about whether a special counsel should be named to look into the younger Biden, who is being investigated for his taxes and finances, likely, for his foreign business dealings in China and elsewhere.
The attorney general also said, “I see no basis now for seizure of machines by the federal government — you know, a whole sale seizure of machines by the federal government” after Trump allies such as Sidney Powell and retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn reportedly pitched the idea during an Oval Office meeting.
Barr repeated his assertion that, although there was likely some fraud in the election, he had not seen evidence of enough to change its outcome.
“Let me just say that there is fraud, unfortunately, in most elections, and we are too tolerant of it, but I was commenting on the extent to which we have looked at suggestions or allegations of systemic or broad-based fraud that would affect the outcome of the election, and I’ve already spoken to that, and I stand by that statement."
"If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was appropriate, I would name one, but I haven’t, and I’m not going to."
“Before the election, as you know, I designated John Durham as a special counsel because I wanted to provide him and his team with assurance that they’d be able to finish their work, and they’re making good progress now, and I expect they will be able to finish their work."
“I’m hoping that the next administration handles that matter responsibly.”
When asked if Durham had concluded that the Trump-Russia investigation was not properly predicated, Barr said, “I’m not going to try to characterize what his conclusions are.”
Barr ended what is likely his final press conference as attorney general by saying he was happy he returned for a second stint as the nation’s top law enforcement officer
“As you know, I was not intending to come back into government, but I knew I was signing up for a difficult assignment at this department, as I’ve said, they were rough times, and I came in because I felt that I could help lead the DOJ during this particular period,” Barr said. “And I don’t regret that at all, and I don’t regret coming because I think it’s always an honor to serve the nation and the American people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.