With just over one week before polls close for the statewide primary election, 15% of the state’s 3.5 million registered, active voters have returned their ballots.
While 97.5% of voters in the March presidential primary returned their ballot by mail or drop box, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed that rate up to 99.9%. The secretary of state’s office reports that only 44 individuals have voted in person as of June 21 out of more than 529,000.
Both Democratic and Republican turnout exceeds the level to this point in 2018. Statewide, the only competitive primary election is for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat of Cory Gardner.
On the Democratic side, 240,615 voters have returned their ballots compared with 206,691 Republicans. Unaffiliated voters, who recently gained the ability to vote in any party’s primary ballot, have chosen to vote in the Democratic primary by a ratio of three to one.
Voters 55 and older comprise approximately 60% of the ballots returned so far. Despite making up 40% of the electorate statewide, unaffiliated voters are 15% of the primary electorate to date.
