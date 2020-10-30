Three in five registered voters have cast their ballot in Colorado, with nearly 2.8 million votes submitted statewide five days before Election Day.
Although turnout, especially among Democratic and unaffiliated voters, is far above its level compared to this time in previous election cycles, few Coloradans were surprised at the pace of voting.
"If you really want to vote, why would you wait 'til five minutes to seven on Election Day?" asked David Bailey, the program coordinator for the Colorado Black Round Table.
Brennan Norris, a 24-year-old Democrat from Colorado Springs, said his motivation to vote this year was to bring about change. He described himself as excited to see a Joe Biden presidency.
“Four years ago, I felt like, ‘This is the best we can do?’ And I felt as though Hillary Clinton was the lesser of two evils,” he said. “Comparable to now, I still feel like we are choosing the lesser of two evils, but I'm treating this as a stepping stone to better candidates.”
For Christina Little, a psychologist and unaffiliated voter in Jefferson County, she had planned to vote this year "come hell or high water."
"Beyond all the issues of pandemic disaster, racism, sexism, fraud and other crimes, I have an immediate personal stake in this election," she said. In 2017, she received a diagnosis of congestive heart failure and later respiratory failure. She was unable to work and spent all of her savings, including selling her home.
"I have gone from being middle class to extremely low income," Little, 53, explained. She voted for Biden, adding, "the public benefits system needs a lot of work, but keeping benefits like Medicaid expansion for myself and others is literally life or death for people."
As of Thursday night, there were nine counties where the vote totals exceeded 100,000: Denver and the large jurisdictions surrounding it, plus El Paso County, Larimer County and Weld County.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic still rages, killing upwards of 1,000 Americans per day, campaigns have had to adapt their get-out-the-vote operations. But for some candidates, voter enthusiasm has compensated for the lesser degree of personal access.
The message around voting by mail might also be a factor behind the divergent polling numbers among parties, said Ryan Winger in a report by Magellan Strategies, a GOP polling firm.
"Democrats are proud to vote by mail, to show President Trump in their own small way that mail ballots are safe, secure and effective," Winger said. "Republicans may be waiting to cast their vote in person. Time will tell."
Rep. Colin Larson, R-Littleton, said that in his experience canvassing this year in his Jefferson County district, Republican voters have expressed a desire to vote in person, despite the well-established procedures in Colorado.
Darien Wilson, a Democratic candidate for Douglas County commissioner, recalled how a volunteer was scheduled to place campaign literature at houses in Parker. The volunteer returned having done relatively little because so many households had already voted.
"Normally you might be going to every third or fifth house," she said. "You're going to every 10th house now."
In other canvassing efforts, what used to be large shifts of volunteers setting out every couple of hours have turned into "flying squads of four to five people," according to Bailey with the Colorado Black Round Table. Regardless, he indicated that engagement in the Black community was, and still is, high.
"Because of what happened with women, because of what happened with LGBT, because of what happened with the shootings that were going on around the country, because of what was happening with Black Lives Matter, George Floyd and others, this is sort of a hot that is now starting to get hotter," he said. "You don't have to ask, 'is your life or your existence better now than it was four years ago?' Obviously it's not."
The deadline for county clerks to receive ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can update their registration and find in-person voting locations or drop boxes at www.govotecolorado.com. People may register in person through Election Day and vote.
By Friday afternoon, 85.7 million people nationwide had already cast votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project from University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald.
Voters who spoke to Colorado Politics had uniformly high praise for Colorado's system of mail-based voting. In other states, President Donald Trump and Republicans have sought to limit COVID-19-related voting protocols, including challenges to universal mail balloting.
Beginning on Monday, the Denver Police Department will monitor possible outbreaks of violence, activating an emergency command center for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Department of Public Safety Executive Director Murphy Robinson indicated that his concern lay in possible disorder after election night, The Denver Gazette reported.
A University of Colorado survey from earlier this month found 71% of residents were worried about violence nationwide, with a majority fearing it in Colorado specifically. Firearms instructors have reported election-based fears are a factor in the elevated level of gun purchases that began with the onset of COVID-19.
Marci Gower, 54, also felt anxious about "what might happen on Wednesday." An unaffiliated marketing strategist in Denver who voted for Republicans in the past and felt that each major party was as bad as the other, chose Biden because she always admired him and believes him to be an empathetic person. Overall, she was distressed about the current state of the country, and about Trump as president.
"I've never worried about who's going to lose an election and what's going to happen," she said. "Who's winning the Super Bowl? That's the next news. It's never been like this."
