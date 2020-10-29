More than 2.1 million Coloradans have voted through Wednesday, nearly three-quarters of the total ballots cast in the 2016 election.
Approximately 46,000 people, or 2% of the electorate so far, voted in person. Democratic women persisted as the largest voting bloc, at slightly less than one-quarter of votes cast. Democratic men and Republican men are each responsible for approximately 15% of the electorate to this point. All unaffiliated voters comprise one-third of the vote.
The deadline for county clerks to receive ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can update their registration and find in-person voting locations or drop boxes at www.govotecolorado.com. People may register in person through Election Day and vote.
The Colorado Sun reports that approximately 10,000 ballots to date have been rejected, which, at 0.5% of all ballots, is below the rate from the previous two elections. County officials send letters to affected voters giving them the opportunity to fix, or cure, the discrepancy.
By Thursday afternoon, 80.3 million people nationwide had already cast votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project from University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald. Two-thirds of those votes so far came from mail ballots. States including Colorado have advised residents against sending ballots through the mail at this point, urging them to use drop boxes instead.
