Monday marks the last day you can expect that a ballot you put in a mailbox will arrive at your county’s voting center for counting by Nov. 3, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.
The office also pointed out that it would be the last day for voters to request a ballot from their clerk and receive it in the mail. After Monday, all voters are encouraged to put their ballot in a drop box or by going to their county’s designated polling center.
As of Friday, turnout in Colorado is at 1.5 million ballots received, 37.3% of registered voters, according to the U.S. Elections Project from University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald.
With 10 days remaining until Election Day, nearly half — 48.3% — of registered Democrats have turned in their ballots, compared with 35.5% of registered Republican voters. Of the largest bloc of voters in Colorado — unaffiliateds — 31.4% have voted.
Among the 12,145 of Coloradans who chose to vote in person, 38.5% of Republicans opted for that route, outpacing unaffiliated voters (33.2%) and Democrats (26.2%).
Jefferson County tops the list with more than 198,000 votes cast. With Jefferson, six other counties have surpassed 100,000 ballots returned: Denver, El Paso, Arapahoe, Boulder, Douglas and Adams.
The deadline for county clerks to receive ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can update their registration and find in-person voting locations or drop boxes at www.govotecolorado.com. People may register in person through Election Day.
By Saturday afternoon, 56.2 million people nationwide had already cast votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project.
