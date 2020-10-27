Colorado Republicans continue to lag Democrats and unaffiliated voters as voters return ballots in record numbers, according to data released Tuesday by state election officials.
With a week to go until Election Day, 1,790,827 ballots had been received through Monday by Colorado's county clerks, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a release.
That amounts to a 43% turnout rate among the state's 4.1 million registered voters — already roughly 62% of the state's total turnout in the 2016 presidential election.
Democrats account for 662,767 of the returned ballots, compared to 472,489 from Republicans and 634,864 from unaffiliated voters, the state's largest voting bloc. Another 20,707 ballots had been received from voters registered with Colorado's five minor parties.
The vast majority of the ballots cast so far have been returned by mail or deposited at 24-hour drop-off boxes, with just 31,440, or 1.75%, cast in person at voter service centers and clerks' offices, officials said.
Officials are cautioning voters that it’s too late to put ballots into the mail and instead are urging Coloradans to drop them off at the more than 300 secure drop boxes around the state or to cast votes in person at voting centers. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
Griswold said Tuesday that even as some counties are tightening restrictions in response to rising COVID-19 infection rates, in-person polling centers will remain open as scheduled through Election Day.
"COVID protocols will remain in place for the protection of election workers and voters," Griswold said in a tweet.
Coloradans are returning their ballots at a much faster clip than they did in the last presidential election.
At the same point four years ago — a week out from Election Day 2016 — ballots had been received from just over 1 million Colorado voters.
The same as this year, Democrats held the lead in returned ballots at this point, but instead of trailing in third place, Republicans weren't far behind the Democrats, while unaffiliated voters were a distant third. Through Oct. 31, 2016, Democrats had returned 399,341 ballots, followed closely by Republicans at 371,746, and unaffiliated voters with 281,845.
"It seems that Republicans are still holding on to their ballots, though there is still nothing to suggest that their turnout rate will be any lower than 2016," said Ryan Winger, director of data analysis and research projects at Magellan Strategies, a GOP-aligned polling and consulting firm, in a report detailing the ballot returns..
"Obviously the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with diametrically opposed rhetoric coming from Democrats and Republicans on voting by mail, is having some effect on these numbers as ballots come in," Winger said. "Democrats are proud to vote by mail, to show President Trump in their own small way that mail ballots are safe, secure and effective. Republicans may be waiting to cast their vote in person."
Four counties have received more than 200,000 ballots, with Jefferson County maintaining the lead it's held for weeks, followed by Denver, El Paso County and Arapahoe County. Another four counties have received more than 100,000 votes apiece — Douglas, Boulder, Adams and Larimer counties.
According to the U.S. Elections Project, maintained by University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald, five counties have topped a 50% turnout rate: Ouray, Boulder, Hinsdale, Jefferson and Chaffee counties, in that order.
Voters can update their registration and find in-person voting locations or drop boxes at www.govotecolorado.com. Qualified Coloradans can register to vote and cast ballots through Election Day.
By Saturday afternoon, 56.2 million people nationwide had already cast votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project. Through Tuesday afternoon, 67.4 million Americans had already cast votes, or 48.9% of the total 2016 general election turnout.
