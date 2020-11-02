More than two-thirds of active, registered voters in Colorado cast their ballots through Sunday, as national election watchers model an early voting total far higher than four years ago.
"At this pace Colorado could be the first US state (ever) to reach 80% turnout among eligible voters," wrote Judd Choate, Colorado's elections director, on Twitter on Sunday.
Among young voters in the state, turnout among men and women ages 18-24 is already higher than in the entirety of the 2018 election, and votes among those ages 25-34 are almost at that level.
Jason Strong, a 29-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran and public school teacher in Lakewood, said he was more motivated to vote this year on certain ballot initiatives than by the presidential election.
"I actually had to convince myself to vote for Joe Biden," he said, adding that he was particularly interested in voting no on a proposed 22-week abortion ban and voting yes for a paid family and medical leave proposal. Still, "I exist in many circles — education, film and music, military veterans, and labor activist groups. I have friends who identify as conservative, liberal, leftist and ideological mixtures," said Strong, an unaffiliated voter.
"All of these groups are engaged and aware of the election in a manner I have never seen."
While it is unclear whether turnout of younger voters will surpass 2016 levels, people 65 and older have already cast more ballots this year than in either 2018 or 2016. The Associated Press reports that in states that register voters on a partisan basis, Democrats' votes are outpacing Republicans' by 14 percentage points. In Colorado, roughly 135,000 more Democrats than Republicans have voted so far.
The deadline for county clerks to receive ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can update their registration and find in-person voting locations or drop boxes at www.govotecolorado.com. People may register in person through Election Day and vote.
By Monday afternoon, 97.1 million people nationwide had already cast votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project from University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald. Several states had almost reached the level of turnout they experienced in the 2016 election, while Texas and Hawaii have already surpassed the number of votes cast four years ago.
Nationwide, turnout is about 70.5% of its 2016 level. The number is 80% in Colorado. McDonald wrote that it appeared the country would surpass 100 million votes cast by Tuesday morning. By his estimate, 40% of voters cast ballots before Election Day in 2016. If the same percentage held true this year, that would mean the country could expect 250 million total votes.
"Now, that is a ridiculously high number and we will not come close since it would be higher than the 239 million people I estimate are eligible to vote!" McDonald wrote, by way of explaining the inevitably higher percentage of early votes this year.
