Sixteen days before Election Day, Colorado’s secretary of state is reporting a total of 641,271 people have cast their ballots, far in excess of turnout at similar points in the 2018 and 2016 election cycles.
As of Oct. 18, 277,388 registered Democrats, 216,947 unaffiliateds and 140,446 registered Republicans have voted. Democrats are disproportionately voting early, making up 43% of the total vote in the nine days since ballots entered the mail stream. As a whole, Democrats comprise only 30% of the electorate.
Jefferson County has seen the highest returns so far, with more than 98,000 votes cast. In second place is Arapahoe County, with nearly 82,000.
Attorney General Weiser: Now that voting service centers are open, be on the lookout for voter intimidation
Colorado’s two largest counties, Denver and El Paso, have seen 69,760 and 75,209 votes cast, respectively. Fewer than 0.08% of ballots statewide came from those voting in person.
Among registered Democrats, women in particular have experienced the highest turnout to date, casting nearly 160,000 ballots. Democratic men trailed them with 115,525, with a nearly identical number of affiliated men having voted.
The deadline for county clerks to receive ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can update their registration and find in-person voting locations or drop boxes at www.govotecolorado.com. People may register in person through Election Day.
By Monday afternoon, 29.6 million people nationwide had already cast votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project from University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald.
