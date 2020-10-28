Through Tuesday, nearly 2 million Coloradans had voted in the general election, amounting to 52% of turnout among active, registered voters one week prior to Election Day.
Registered Republicans, at 27% of the electorate, have also turned in 27% of the ballots so far. Democrats have turned in 36% of the ballots, six percentage points higher than their share of total registered voters. Unaffiliated voters have submitted the remaining 36% of ballots.
Earlier this week, The New York Times released a catalog of each state's timeline for reporting election results. Colorado officials estimated that the Wednesday after Election Day, 75% to 80% of the results will be available by midday. That percentage will vary depending on how many people wait to return their ballot on Nov. 3.
Other states did not provide estimates, citing the ability of ballots to arrive after Election Day and still be counted or larger quantities of mail ballots this year. Some states, like Arkansas and Delaware, anticipated all or nearly all of the results will be available the day after Election Day.
The deadline for county clerks to receive ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can update their registration and find in-person voting locations or drop boxes at www.govotecolorado.com. People may register in person through Election Day and vote.
By Wednesday afternoon, 75 million people nationwide had already cast votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project from University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald.
