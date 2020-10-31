As the countdown continues toward Election Day, the Colorado Secretary of State's office reports that more than 2.4 million ballots have been returned as of Oct. 30, which is 83.7% of the 2016 total.
Unaffiliated voters comprise more than 36.5% of Coloradans who have cast ballots four days out, with nearly 890,000 votes. Nearly 828,000 Democrats (34%) and more than 687,000 Republicans (28.2%) have voted either by mail or at in-person centers.
Women ages 55-74 represent the largest bloc of voters so far, with more than 461,600 ballots cast; the next closest demographic is men in the same age group, with nearly 417,500 votes.
More than 70,000 Coloradans have voted in person, which is about 2.9% of the electorate so far.
The deadline for county clerks to receive ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can update their registration and find in-person voting locations or drop boxes at www.govotecolorado.com. People may register in person through Election Day and vote.
By Saturday afternoon, 90.5 million people nationwide had already cast votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project from University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald. Two-thirds of those votes so far came from mail ballots.
With less than three days left, Colorado advises voters to return ballots by drop boxes instead of by mail.
