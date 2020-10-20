Nearly one million Coloradans have voted as of 15 days prior to Election Day, the secretary of state's office reported on Tuesday.
As in-person voting has begun, people casting non-mail ballots comprised 0.7% of the 924,735 ballots returned through Monday.
Democratic women represented nearly one-quarter of votes so far, with unaffiliated men making up the second-largest demographic at slightly less than one-fifth of the ballots cast. Votes from registered Republicans were only 23% of the total.
Although voters in Jefferson County have returned more than one out of eight ballots statewide, the highest number of Colorado's 64 counties, Denver and El Paso combined cast nearly a quarter of the votes so far.
The deadline for county clerks to receive ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can update their registration and find in-person voting locations or drop boxes at www.govotecolorado.com. People may register in person through Election Day.
By Tuesday afternoon, 35.4 million people nationwide had already cast votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project from University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald. The project also reported that turnout to date in Colorado is nearing one-third of the total votes cast in 2016.
