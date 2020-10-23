Twelve days prior to Election Day, turnout in Colorado has reached 50% of what it was in 2016, with 1.4 million votes cast through Thursday compared with approximately 2.8 million votes total four years ago.
Six counties — five in the Denver metro area plus El Paso — each surpassed 100,000 ballots returned. Adams County, at nearly 95,000 votes, had the seventh-highest total.
For some candidates, being able to check voters off of their contact lists sooner has been a benefit.
"The sooner ballots get returned, the more we can narrow our calls and texts," said David Ortiz, the Democrat in a competitive election for a state House seat in Arapahoe County. "This obviously makes it easier for our volunteers, interns and this community as we charge hard to 3 November."
Alexis King, the Democratic nominee for district attorney in Jefferson and Gilpin counties, indicated her campaign is coordinating with county commissioner candidates for their get-out-the-vote efforts. "We are excited about the turnout but as a down ballot candidate, our team is not taking anything for granted," she said.
Even with the high turnout in the first two weeks since ballots entered the mail stream, University of Colorado Board of Regents candidate Richard Murray, a Republican running in Congressional District 6, said he has not changed his strategy.
"Republicans generally hold onto their ballots longer and watch every last debate and remaining argument before casting their votes," he observed. "With the enthusiasm this year at an all time high, we continue to believe Republicans, Democrats and a record number of unaffiliated voters will turn out for our campaign in these last 11 days."
However, the COVID-19 pandemic is still an impediment for campaigns. Gordon McLaughlin, the Democrat running for district attorney in Larimer and Jackson counties, said his campaign has plenty of people yet to contact, especially since in-person campaign work is limited. Considering his is the first contested race in the judicial district since 1992, "we aren't solely concerned about a ballot being cast, but that the voter fills it out all the way down ballot to the DA race," McLaughlin said.
Given that the Cameron Peak Fire, the largest in Colorado's history, is raging in Larimer County, with evacuation orders in place, McLaughlin said he is worried about people's safety — but not necessarily their ability to vote.
"I don't think there is much concern with voting at this time though given the benefits of mail in voting and numerous drop boxes," he said. "Many folks have already voted and we're of course hoping the damage is limited and folks can return home well before Election Day."
McLaughlin added he spoke with a couple who evacuated from closer to the fire and returned their ballots in Fort Collins.
The deadline for county clerks to receive ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voters can update their registration and find in-person voting locations or drop boxes at www.govotecolorado.com. People may register in person through Election Day.
By Tuesday afternoon, 52.6 million people nationwide had already cast votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project from University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald.
