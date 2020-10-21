Colorado’s ballot measure campaigns spent $12.7 million in the first two weeks of October, the latest campaign finance reports show.

From topics like abortion, the electoral college and medical leave to property and tobacco taxes, the hot-button campaigns are in a final sprint toward the end of the 2020 campaign cycle, trying to persuade voters one way or another.

The reported spending flurry comes on the heels of the preceding campaign finance reports showing $17 million in new campaign cash put into the efforts, mostly from out-of-state advocacy organizations.

Property tax overhaul

The effort to repeal the property tax formula known as the Gallagher Amendment has spent more money this month than any other ballot measure committee in the state. Yes On Amendment B, the group backing the overhaul, only began spending on their effort in September, with $332,000. But thanks in part to a $1 million infusion of cash from Kent Thiry, the former CEO of DaVita and a prominent philanthropist who has supported various political efforts, the group reported spending more than 10 times as much in the first 16 days of October, clocking $3.6 million in expenditures, or a rate of $225,000 per day. The group spent $1.7 million on TV advertising by the October 16 deadline, another million on digital advertising and $664,000 on direct mail.

Meanwhile, Keep Property Taxes Low, the group opposed to the ballot measure, spent only $86,000 to spread their message.

Family/medical leave and abortion

Colorado Families First, the group advocating for a new family/medical leave law, has spent the most overall, with $6.9 million spent so far, $4.1 million of which since the beginning of September. Almost all of the group’s money came from a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group that doesn’t disclose its donors.

The effort to combat the family/medical leave ballot measure has spent less than one-tenth of their opponents, with $600,000 in total spending.

Abortion Access For All, the group spending in opposition to a proposed new abortion restriction has spent almost as much, with $6.8 million in spending. Their spending has been more consistent, with between $1.3 million and $2.5 million each month since August. Most of the group’s money came from Planned Parenthood and the same liberal political advocacy organization backing the family leave measure.

The groups supporting the abortion restriction have spent $333,000 in total.

National popular vote, tobacco taxes and gambling

The ballot measure advancing the national popular vote has spent $3.9 million, with much of it spent earlier in the year.

The group opposed to a new tobacco tax, called No On EE — A Bad Deal For Colorado, has spent $3.7 million in hopes of persuading Coloradans not to tax tobacco products further. The group’s money came almost entirely from one tobacco company.

The group backing the new tobacco tax has spent just a little more, but still has more than $2 million left to spend.

Local Choice Colorado, a group supporting Amendment 77, which would allow local decision-making on larger gambling limits and expanded games, has spent $3.3 million. Their funding comes entirely from the gaming industry, including some out-of-state casino companies.