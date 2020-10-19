Monday marks the day that voting service centers open in all 64 counties for in-person voting for the Nov. 3 election. Between now and Nov. 2, some voting centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; check with your county clerk or the Secretary of State's voter resource page on locations and hours. On Election Day, voting centers will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Drop boxes for ballots, which are under video surveillance 24/7, can accept ballots at any time between now and 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Attorney General Phil Weiser has some guidance on just what is allowed, and more importantly, what isn't, when it comes to the interactions voters may have with others at those voting centers.
Colorado law guarantees Coloradans can vote safely and securely, from from threats or pressure, Weiser said Monday.
Penalties for violations of the law include jail time and hefty fines.
Intimidating a voter is a crime under both federal and Colorado law, according to Weiser. Voter intimidation takes place when someone attempts to interfere, impede, or prevent the free exercise of voting by any elector; or attempts to compel, induce, or pressure an elector to vote, refrain from voting or vote for or against a particular candidate or ballot measure. That can includes invading a voter's personal space, yelling or attempting to frighten a voter, and blocking or otherwise impeding someone from accessing either a voting service center or a ballot drop box. Voter intimidation also includes questioning a voter about their citizenship, age, party registration, religion or how the person voted. Providing false information about voting is also considered a form of voter intimidation, according to Weiser.
And brandishing a weapon in a manner designed to intimidate a voter is illegal, Weiser said. However, carrying a firearm into a voting service center is not necessarily illegal; Weiser said the law does not prohibit it but in some instances there may be restrictions based on the location, such as a school or local government office. Weiser also said it is still illegal to display a firearm with the intent to frighten a voter, and could include "standing menacingly with firearms or paramilitary gear in front of a polling center entrance, or brandishing or showing a firearm with intent to frighten a voter in a polling center."
Voter intimidation is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and a year in jail, or both.
In addition, electioneering is illegal within 100 feet of the entrance to a voting service center.
Weiser also had some guidance on poll watchers. They have to be selected by a political party, candidate or issue committee, certified by the county clerk and must present that certification to the election judges when they enter the voting service center, as well as be sworn in by the election judges. A person cannot claim to be a poll watcher just by showing up at a voting service center. They are also subject to the same laws on voter intimidation, Weiser said.
If you witness someone attempting to interfere with your right to vote or someone else's, you can contact your local law enforcement, county clerk or the Attorney General's office at 720-508-6777 or file a report in English or Spanish.
