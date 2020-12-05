Democrat Amy Padden said late Saturday afternoon that she is conceding her race for district attorney to Republican John Kellner, after a recount.
The race in the 18th Judicial District came down to 1,433 votes after the election, barely within the margin to trigger an automatic recount.
Padden's campaign said Saturday evening that while they had not yet seen the recount numbers from Lincoln County, the three other counties' canvass board reports convinced her to call Kellner and congratulate him.
The campaign said it appeared Kellner would lose only a few votes from the recount.
“We ran a positive, policy-based campaign that resonated with hundreds of thousands of voters," Padden said in a statement. "I am eternally grateful to my family, my team, and our amazing group of supporters for all their support. While we were not victorious this time, we generated an interest in this race that had not been seen before.
"I look forward to the reforms that Mr. Kellner has promised to implement, because they are needed to ensure that communities of color and other marginalized communities are treated equally and fairly. I wish Mr. Kellner the best of luck and have offered any assistance that I might be able to provide in implementing his reforms.”
