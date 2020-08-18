The well-heeled Americans for Prosperity Action will put its considerable resources behind Suzanne Staiert to win a seat in the state Senate in November.
Staiert, a Republican who formerly was Colorado's deputy secretary of state under two administrations, is running for the open seat in District 27 against Democrat Chris Kolker. Neither had a primary challenger.
The organization said it would put "a variety of tactics" behind Staiert, including digital advertisements and direct mail.
AFP normally uses its electoral muscle on statewide ballot issues and high-profile races, such as its support this year for Republican incumbent Cory Gardner in the U.S. Senate race against former Gov. John Hickenlooper.
The organization, related to the Koch family's conservative network, said Staiert shares its views on education opportunities, economic recovery and criminal justice reform.
“Suzanne Staiert is an experienced leader that will champion opportunity for all Coloradans if elected to the state senate,” AFP Action senior advisor Jesse Mallory said in a statement. “She is committed to helping our economy, small businesses, and families get back on their feet, ensuring our students have the foundation for a successful future, and allowing those who have paid their debts to have a second chance at life.
"Our activists are confident that Suzanne Staiert will help move Colorado forward and ensure opportunity is readily available across our great state.”
