Normally it might come of little notice that Americans for Prosperity-Colorado is firmly behind President Trump's pick for the high court.

The Colorado chapter said it will roll out "direct-mail, digital ads and other tactics" to pressure Gardner and Democratic Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet to get behind the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The organization also put up a website, UniteForBarrett.com.

INSIGHTS | Supreme Court question is a time bomb for Colorado's Cory Gardner Joey Bunch: "The power struggle to fill the seat of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg six weeks before a president is elected lays bare the chest of democracy to the sword of partisanship. That this feels normal is the saddest thing of all."

The same conservative powerhouse said last year it would broaden its appeal to Democrats. The organization is backing Gardner for reelection this year in a race where he is trailing in a state that has moved to the left since he narrowly won the seat in 2014.

The Barrett support is aimed at several states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina Utah and West Virginia — states where Trump or Republican candidates for Senate need help before Election Day.

In January, AFP Action's Emily Seidel told CNN, “We’re not looking for Democrats. We’re not looking for Republicans. We’re looking for people who are committed to driving on these policies that we believe will help improve the lives of all Americans.”

Shift at Americans for Prosperity could lead to endorsement of Democrats The conservative political group Americans for Prosperity is shocking no one by announcing i…

When Trump announced the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, AFP promised a seven-figure effort to get him confirmed.

"AFP directly reached more than one million Americans in support of Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation in 2018 through a combination of door-knocking, phone-banking, and other tactics," the organization said in announcing its support for Barrett.

The latest pick is another lightning rod for Democrats five weeks before the election, after Republicans who controlled the Senate in 2016 refused to hold a hearing for President Obama's nomination in 2016 eight months before the election. The seat was open for almost 13 months until Colorado's Neil Gorsuch was confirmed, without Bennet's vote.

Jesse Mallory, the Colorado director for the organization, said Barrett should meet Gardner's approval.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a highly qualified judge who defends the Constitution, interprets the law as written, and protects our freedoms, and is just the kind of judicial nominee that meets Sen. Gardner’s criteria," he said in a statement. "Our activists proudly throw their support behind Judge Amy Coney Barrett and we encourage Sen. Gardner and Sen. Bennet to commit to her confirmation immediately.”