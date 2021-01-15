American Thinker is the latest conservative news outlet rethinking its report on Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the center of claims by the Trump campaign that the presidential election was rigged.
The magazine published a statement Friday on its website:
"It was wrong for us to publish these false statements. We apologize to Dominion for all of the harm this caused them and their employees. We also apologize to our readers for abandoning 9 journalistic principles and misrepresenting Dominion’s track record and its limited role in tabulating votes for the November 2020 election. We regret this grave error."
The complete retraction can be read by clicking here.
Fox News Channel, One American News Network and Newsmax also have walked back assertions that the company switched votes, facing potentially costly litigation and penalties if they could not substantiate their reporting to defend the claims.
Separately, the company's security executive, Eric Coomer, is suing those he said maligned and slandered him without proof. The defendants include El Paso County-based conservative pundit Michelle Malkin and Joe Oltmann of Castle Pines, who said he listened in on a phone conversation involving Coomer and Antifa members. Oltmann told Colorado Politics in November that he failed to record the conversation.
The statement Dominion requested the magazine publish names contributors Andrea Widburg, R.D. Wedge, Brian Tomlinson and Peggy Ryan of publishing false accusations against the company, which provides voting machines across the country, including 62 of Colorado's 64 counties.
The American Thinker retraction continues:
"These pieces rely on discredited sources who have peddled debunked theories about Dominion’s supposed ties to Venezuela, fraud on Dominion’s machines that resulted in massive vote switching or weighted votes, and other claims falsely stating that there is credible evidence that Dominion acted fraudulently.
"These statements are completely false and have no basis in fact. Industry experts and public officials alike have confirmed that Dominion conducted itself appropriately and that there is simply no evidence to support these claims."
