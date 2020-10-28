Ann Dowd, the Emmy-winning actress who portrays Aunt Lydia in the dystopian Hulu TV series "The Handmaid's Tale," is scheduled to take part in an online discussion about women's rights sponsored by the Colorado Biden campaign Wednesday evening.
Dowd will be joined by Bruce Miller, the executive producer and showrunner for the show, which is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel about a fundamentalist society that treats women as property.
Protesters have been appearing in the novel's and show's distinctive red robe and white bonnets in recent years to highlight policies they say bear a resemblance to the policies of the fictional Gilead, where fertile "handmaids" are forced to bear children for wealthy, infertile couples.
Earlier this month, demonstrators dressed as handmaids showed up outside the U.S. Supreme Court while the Senate was considering President Donald Trump's nomination of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the high court.
The virtual event featuring Dowd and Miller is at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the Zoom platform. Those who want to attend can sign up here for a link.
