The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado released its guidance on what rights-minded voters should consider the upcoming ballot.
Ballots start heading to voters on Friday.
The ACLU Voter Guide today focuses on:
- Amendment 76 regarding citizenship qualification of electors.
- Proposition 113 awarding Colorado's Electoral College votes to the national popular vote.
- Proposition 115 banning abortion after 22 weeks.
- Proposition 118 for paid family and medical leave.
The guide also looks the district attorney races in metro Denver counties, District 1 and District 18. While the ACLU takes positions on policy questions, it does not endorse candidates.
The ACLU, however, nots that Gardner has voted with its positions 17% of the time. His opponent, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, is not rated, but Democratic U.S. Michael Bennet, who isn't up for reelection for another two years, votes with the ACLU 75% of the time.
"We all know who we are going to vote for at the top of the ballot, but we need everyone to be informed about ballot measures and down-ballot races like the District Attorney,” Delana Maynes, ACLU of Colorado's campaigns director, said in a statement Tuesday. “These races and ballot issues will have an immediate effect on the lives of Coloradans and set precedent for the entire country. It is critical for all voters to be armed with the facts and able to educate others in their community.”
You can read the guide by clicking here.
The guide asks for personal information to show those interested their individual ballots, but that request can be bypassed if you don't want the ACLU to have your information.
