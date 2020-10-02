U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and his Democratic challenger, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, each vow to protect Social Security in a video voters guide officially launching Saturday by AARP Colorado.
"It's one of the most important social safety nets we have as a country," said Gardner, who is 46 years old.
President Trump has discussed cutting income taxes that fund Social Security benefits for retirees during his second term, then replacing that money from the government's general budget or some other source of revenue.
"I will oppose any attempt to reduce benefits and work to ensure every senior can retire with dignity," said Hickenlooper, who is 68.
Watch the video by clicking here.
The series, “60 Seconds with Candidates,” is an extension of AARP Colorado’s Protect Voters 50+ to assess where candidates are on issues important to older voters.
“Any candidate who hopes to win must address the concerns of voters 50-plus,” Bob Murphy, AARP Colorado's state director, said in a statement. "This series helps inform Colorado and the public on where candidates stand on the issues, including protecting Social Security and Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices, and ensuring you can vote safely from home or in-person.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure our members get the information they need to choose a candidate that supports their views and values.”
Each candidate was asked the following questions:
- Social Security is a self‐financed, off budget program that half of all seniors rely on more for than 50 percent of their income. If elected, how will you ensure that current and future Social Security benefits are not cut as part of deficit reduction?
- On average, seniors already spend one out of six dollars on health care. If elected, how will you protect Medicare from benefit cuts, lower health care costs, and ensure seniors continue receiving the affordable health care they have earned?
- Unemployment during the coronavirus crisis reached the highest levels since the Great Depression, and older Americans have been disproportionately affected. If elected, how will you help Americans over the age of 50 recover economically from the effects of the coronavirus?
- Americans pay the highest prescription drug prices in the world. If elected, how will you cut prescription drug prices for all Americans?
- COVID‐19 has caused death and suffering for too many older Americans who require long‐term care. If elected, how will you make sure seniors can access safe and affordable long‐term care at home, as well as in facilities like nursing homes and assisted living?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.