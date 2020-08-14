White House senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner said Thursday he discussed "policy" with third-party presidential hopeful Kanye West when they met last weekend in Telluride, days after the former Donald Trump supporter qualified for Colorado's November ballot.

Kushner, the effective head of Trump's re-election campaign, told White House reporters during a news briefing that he and West have a longstanding friendship but didn't say whether they talked about the billionaire rapper's budding presidential bid.

"So, Kanye's been a friend of mine for — I've known him for about 10 years, and we talk every now and then about different thing, and we both happened to be in Colorado, so we got together, and we had a great discussion about a lot of things," Kushner said in response to a question about the meeting.

"He has some great ideas for what he'd like to see happen in the country, and that's why he has the candidacy that he's been doing. But again, there's a lot of issues that the president's championed that he admires, and it was just great to have a friendly discussion."

Asked if they discussed West's presidential campaign, Kushner responded, "We had a general discussion more about policy."

The tête-à-tête was first reported Tuesday by The New York Times, which said West flew to the mountain resort to meet with Kushner and his wife, senior presidential adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump, after a family camping trip elsewhere in Colorado.

West appeared to confirm he'd spoken with Kushner later Tuesday, when he tweeted: "I'm willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared," adding that they'd discussed "PowerNomics," a book about empowering Black Americans.

West's campaign turned in paperwork on Aug. 5 to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, which said the next day that he and his running mate, fellow Cody, Wyoming, resident and self-described "Biblical life coach" Michelle Tidball, had qualified to appear on the state ballot.

As in several other states, prominent Republican operatives had a hand in West's effort to make Colorado's ballot, sparking charges that his campaign is a stunt meant to divert votes from Democrat Joe Biden.

“I’m not going to argue with you," West told Forbes last week when reporter Randall Lane suggested his run looked like an attempt to siphon support from Biden.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, told celebrity gossip site TMZ on Sunday that he believes West is "secretly a Trump supporter," who is giving voice to frustration among African Americans who Giuliani said have been "completely manipulated by the Democrat Party for 50 years."

Lane reported Wednesday that West says he and Kushner speak "almost daily."

Citing sources close to West, Lane reported that Kushner appears to be practicing a crude form of reverse psychology on the openly bipolar West, whose family has asked for compassion in light of his struggles with mental illness.

“Jared’s scared and doesn’t want me to run because he knows that I can win,” West has reportedly told friends after talking with Kushner — a message, the friends say, designed to compel West to try to prove Kushner wrong.